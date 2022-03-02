Can Ngcobo help Kaizer Chiefs get the most out of Dolly and Billiat?

When on song, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has the ability to make and score goals and could be a potential match-winner against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

Ngcobo thrived under previous Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt last season but has seemingly failed to gain the full trust of current coach Stuart Baxter.

When given a couple of games shortly before Christmas, Ngcobo grabbed the opportunity to remind everyone of his talent as he scored two goals in three matches.

However, partly because of the Afcon break, the nuggety midfielder has not been able to kick on since then.

With Ngcobo in the side, Chiefs always seem more dangerous. Able to run with the ball and beat opponents, Ngcobo can unlock defences with an incisive pass. He can also play quick one-twos and pull the trigger himself.

His dynamic profile keeps opponents guessing, and what it also does, is it frees up Amakhosi's other attackers, including Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly, upon whom the team relies on for goals.

Baxter's preference for being more inclined to play defensive players in the middle of the park rather than those with attacking flair, has meant that Dolly and Billiat are at times starved of service, or lack of options when they do have the ball.

A Chiefs line-up of a central striker - one of Bernard Parker, Leonardo Castro or Samir Nurkovic (the latter is suspended for the Pirates game though) - supported on each flank by Dolly and Billiat, with Ngcobo basically playing the '10' role, often sees Amakhosi playing their most fluent football.

When Dolly and Billiat are at their best, Chiefs look like they can beat anyone. What Baxter needs to do though is find ways to get the former Sundowns duo as effective as possible, and the 22-year-old Ngcobo is a good bet as Amakhosi have to maximize the strikers' output.