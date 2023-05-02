Can Mayo beat Shalulile, Grobler and Saleng to the Golden Boot?

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler made a bold claim by suggesting that Khanyisile Mayo should have scored more than 20 goals this season

Can Mayo outscore Shalulile?

Tinkler gives his thoughts on scoring in the PSL

Chiefs strikers AWOL in golden boot race

WHAT HAPPENED? Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler made a bold claim by suggesting that his attacker, Khanyisa Mayo should have scored more than 20 goals in the Premier Soccer League this season.

The on-form 24-year-old finds himself in good company in the race for the Golden Boot, having netted six goals in his last six league games, with the most recent coming in a 2-1 win over Royal AM.

WHAT TINKLER SAID: "To be honest, Mayo shouldn’t be on 10 goals, he should have scored a lot more," Tinkler was quoted as saying by iDiskiTimes.

"Now it is about turning those opportunities created into goals. Our strikers need to understand that we watch leagues around the world – 10 goals is not a helluva lot for strikers. We should double that, 20, 25, somewhere there, it is where you need to be aiming at. He needs to look to improve next season.

“Our league has always shown in the past that. I think the last time Mbesuma got 35 goals in all competitions. What happened to him and where did he go? He went to Portsmouth. When you score those kinds of goals, you get opportunities in life," Tinkler added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The PSL has seen an underwhelming return of goals from the strikers, in contrast to the standard set by Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile last season. The Namibian banged in 23 goals, falling just two strikes away from equaling Collins Mbesuma's record tally of 25 goals which he scored almost 20 years ago.

The lowest Golden Boot winning tally was 10 goals scored by Bernard Parker in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs. That was the last time Amakhosi had a player who won the gong, as Knowledge Musona and Mbesuma are the only Glamour Boys who have led the scorers charts in the past two decades.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAYO? Mayo has been in the professional ranks for about seven seasons and it is only now in the latter part of the season he is showing his full potential and putting himself in the race for the Golden Boot.

However, he is up against the more experienced Shalulile and Bradley Grobler in the run-in for the coveted strikers' gong. Shaulile leads the pack with 11, while Grobler, Mayo and Orlando Pirates star Pule Saleng, all sit on 10 strikes.

The son of Chiefs legend, Patrick Mayo, was linked with a move to Amakhosi and champions-elect Sundowns, but those two teams will have to break the bank if they are to secure his services. The pacey attacker has committed to staying in the Mother City for another two seasons after the side triggered its option to extend his contract.