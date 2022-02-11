Can Mashiane overcome Kaizer Chiefs challenges?

It’s time for Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane to turn his undoubted potential into end product.

When on top of his game, Mashiane is an eye-pleasing footballer, very enjoyable to watch. A classic left winger with great balance who can drop a shoulder and leave defenders chasing shadows, he’s blessed with a sizable array of skills.

Confidence player?

However, we’ve only seen Mashiane’s quality in spurts. He’s had injury problems and at other times has just found himself down the pecking order.

There was a three or four match run just over a year ago when he returned from injury against AmaZulu and went on to put in a few match-winning performances over the next few games. He’s the kind of player who thrives on confidence and momentum, but has just not really fully got going with the Glamour Boys.

Now with his new contract, Mashiane needs to take confidence from the club’s faith in him and really start believing that he’s a Chiefs starting XI calibre player. He should strive to match his talent with the right kind of single-minded, steely mental approach it takes to excel at the big clubs.

Stiff competition

It won’t be easy for Mashiane in that one of his biggest challenges is the number of players who he’s competing with for a starting XI berth.

A more natural left wing than defender, Mashiane has, however, also played wing-back at times and did well.

In terms of wide left players, both defensive and attack inclined, players such as Khama Billiat, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Keletso Sifama are all direct competition.

The likes of Bernard Parker, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Keagan Dolly, Lebogang Manyama, Sifiso Hlanti and Reeve Frosler can all potentially also play out on the left.

With only two, perhaps three, wide left roles usually available in a starting XI, the competition is tough.

Now or never?

Now 24-years-old, the Tembisa-born ball wizard made his PSL debut back in January 2019, but has never become a regular. Before that, he made his way through the youth ranks after arriving as a teenager in 2014.

Article continues below

But he’s played only 36 games, with four goals and two assists. It’s notable though that all six of his goal involvements came last season – suggesting his end-product is getting much better.

His talent suggests he can markedly improve on the overall numbers though. Now with the new contract signed, it’s time for this exciting player to start delivering and he’ll be hoping to feature when Amakhosi take on TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday evening.