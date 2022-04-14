Can Mamelodi Sundowns beat Liverpool to the quadruple?

Similar to Premier League giants Liverpool, PSL big-hitters Mamelodi Sundowns could win four trophies this season.

So far, Masandawana have won the MTN8 this season, while the Reds have claimed the League (Carabao) Cup.

Easier path for the Brazilians?

Domestically, Sundowns don't have a Manchester City to deal with. In England, it's more or less 50-50 between Liverpool and Manchester City winning the league title - with seven games to go, Pep Guardiola's side have a one-point advantage over Jurgen Klopp's men.





In South Africa, Sundowns have all but wrapped up the title - with five games to go, they are 14 points clear of Royal AM.

Domestic Cup

Then there are the two biggest domestic cup competitions in the respective countries - the FA Cup in England, and the Nedbank Cup in South Africa.

Again, it seems it's Sundowns who are best placed - thanks to some upsets this season in the competition, not many big guns are left.

They face a tricky semi-final though against upstarts Royal AM. But if they can get through that, they will be strong favourites to beat either Marumo Gallants or second-tier side TTM in the final.

Liverpool on the other hand face Man City in the semis, and either Chelsea or resurgent Crystal Palace in the final.

Champions League

The Reds have what looks like a winnable tie against Villarreal, on paper at least, in the Uefa Champions League semi-finals. The Spanish side can’t be underestimated after they beat Bayern Munich, but Liverpool will be the favourites to meet either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final.

Sundowns are in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League and will be strong favourites against Angolan side Petro de Luanda.





However, with the likes of Al Ahly, Raja Casablanca, Wydad Casablanca, ES Setif and ES Tunis still in the competition, the African competition is probably going to be the toughest one for Downs to win.

Overall, one would think that it is the South African side who are favourites to win more this season, due to the intense competition Liverpool have from the likes of Manchester City and possibly Real Madrid.

Chiefs + Pirates = Manchester United + Arsenal?

A lot of South African football fans also support one of the big English clubs. For many of those who started following football back in the 1990's or early 2000's, their team of choice is Manchester United or Arsenal.

It must, however, be tough these days being a fan of, for example, both Kaizer Chiefs and Manchester United.

Both clubs have fallen from their pedestals and can only rely on past glories and distant memories, such has been the drought of silverware. It's a similar situation for both Arsenal and Orlando Pirates, who are not the powers they were a decade ago and further back.

For those that support Liverpool as well as Sundowns, these are especially good times!