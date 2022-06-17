Can Makgopa bring Orlando Pirates what they need?

The Buccaneers are yet to confirm the striker's arrival, but according to the Bakgaka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele, a deal has been done

Orlando Pirates fans will surely be feeling optimistic about the news that Baroka FC's Evidence Makgopa is set to join the club.

A risk?



Makgopa is young, relatively inexperienced, and unproven over time. He's not been especially prolific in his career with 15 goals and seven assists in 71 club appearances.

Pirates, meanwhile, have been lacking that reliable, 10 to 15 goals-a-season forward, someone who can turn dominance into goals and win matches.

So can Makgopa be that man?

Hot property

Makgopa managed only three league goals last term for Baroka. But he was playing for a team which struggled and was ultimately relegated, and he did also claim four assists.

But those numbers aside, there is little doubting the player's huge potential and if he continues with the progress he's shown so far in his short career, Pirates could have made an excellent signing.

Keeping in mind he scored seven league goals for Baroka the season before last, there is indeed a possibility that Makgopa could net 10 or more for Bucs, especially with the kind of service he will be getting.





He's shown in his few games (six matches, three goals) for Bafana Bafana that he's not intimidated by the big stage and that could be vital when playing at a big club like the Buccaneers.

Technically, Makgopa has a lot going for him. He's tall and can operate as a target-man and is pretty useful in the air. But he’s also quick and mobile and makes intelligent runs.

Only recently turned 22, Makgopa still has loads of time to develop his game and will likely get better and better in the seasons ahead.





Bucs have surely signed one of the country's hottest properties and if he can link up with the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule and Kwame Peprah, the Sea Robbers could have quite a potent attack.

Both big, strong, fast, young and with a point to prove, Peprah and Makgopa have the makings of a formidable partnership, perhaps even one capable of producing a combined 20+ goals per season.