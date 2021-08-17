Can Keagan Dolly inspire Kaizer Chiefs to PSL title?

With his first involvement as an Amakhosi player, the Bafana Bafana midfielder threaded an inch-perfect through-ball for Khama Billiat to score from

It's early days yet, but after making an instant impact off the bench for Kaizer Chiefs in last weekend's MTN8 clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, Keagan Dolly's signing could be a pivotal one for the club.



It's not only Dolly's arrival which has led to a renewed sense of energy and positivity at Chiefs - the return of head coach Stuart Baxter, an excellent man-manager and motivator - is part of that, and so too are the signings of a handful of other players. Kgaogelo Sekgota looks set to add a lot to the attack, while Cole Alexander should shore up the midfield, and once settled, Njabulo Ngcobo looks an excellent acquisition at centre-back.

Dolly however appears to be the icing on the cake, a player who could potentially lift the Glamour Boys out of their slumber.

His presence alone has made a big statement - Chiefs fans will be relieved to know that after a number of years of under-performance, of poor business in the transfer market, of bringing in the ill-fitting managers, the club can still attract players from the top tier.

So what exactly is Dolly bringing to the team which could see them mounting a title challenge?





In terms of his playing style and attributes, it's his ability to see a pass in on goal, and to execute it to perfection, as witnessed on Sunday when he brilliantly teed up Billiat. It's those kind of passes which can unlock a tight defence and which can change a game. They invite strikers to score.

It's that ability - to lift those around him and get the whole team buzzing, which makes Dolly’s presence in the team so important.

Because despite Chiefs’ struggles in recent seasons, it’s not that they don’t have some quality, proven top class players in their setup.

The likes of Billiat, Leonardo Castro, Bernard Parker, Samir Nurkovic for example. But unfortunately for Chiefs, not enough of their big stars have performed consistently in recent seasons.

But as we saw on Sunday, just moments after coming on as a second half sub against his former team Sundowns, Dolly has the ability to bring out the best in those around him. If he continues to do that, and coaxes the likes of Parker, Billiat, Nurkovic and Castro back to regular goal scoring form, and chips in with a few from his own lethal left boot, the Chiefs attack will be a potent one. Even more so when Lebogang Manyama and Dumisani Zuma get back from injury and Sekgota is added to the mix.

If Baxter can get his defensive setup sorted, by integrating some of the new men, and with good depth in midfield, there’s no reason why Chiefs can’t challenge for the title. And it’s Dolly who could prove the catalyst.