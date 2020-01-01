Can Kaizer Chiefs play in Caf Champions League, PSL and Nedbank Cup? - Mosimane

The accomplished tactician has made it known the defending champions will be ready to pounce if Amakhosi slip up

coach Pitso Mosimane has conceded the title is for to lose.

Masandawana are currently 10 points behind league leaders, Amakhosi, but Mosimane's side has a game in hand.

Although Mosimane has not given up on retaining the league trophy, he has stressed the importance of finishing second and qualifying for next season's Caf .

“You can’t buy the spot for the Champions League, you have to play for it. The league is for Chiefs to lose – it’s in their hands now,” Mosimane told reporters.

“But we haven’t given up, we are going for it, anything is possible. We will try and get the Champions League spot first and if we can win the league we will go for it.

"It’s the same with the Champions League, it draws you in and spits you out. But fortunately, we won the league.”

Chiefs look destined to finish in the top two spots in the league and qualify for the most prestigious club competition in Africa, the Champions League.

Mosimane seemed to be mocking their Gauteng rivals whether they can cope with playing in many competitions at the same time.

“This is why it’s interesting for big teams to play at this level – let’s see who you are and what you have," he added.

"Play the Champions League, the Nedbank and the league and let’s see if you can do that."

The last time Chiefs participated in the Champions League was in 2016 and they were eliminated in the first round by Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas.

Sundowns, who went on to win the competition in the same year, will take on Egyptian champions in this season's quarter-finals later this month.