Can Kaizer Chiefs place last season's heartache behind them?

Important for Amakhosi to hit the ground running under their new coach

It would be fair to say new coach Gavin Hunt finds himself hamstrung as he starts a new chapter in his career with Sunday’s MTN8 clash with at the FNB Stadium.



Firstly, Hunt has been unable to add to his squad due to the transfer ban the club was placed under by Fifa.



It can’t be easy to have to sit back and watch as title rivals such as and complete a succession of big-name signings. Indeed, one of Hunt’s former players at , Terrence Dzukamanja, scored on debut for Bucs against . Other players whom he helped develop, such as Gabadinho Mhango, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto are all also now in the colours of Chiefs’ Soweto rivals.



On top of not being able to tinker with his team, Hunt also finds himself heading into Sunday’s MTN8 quarter-final clash against Maritzburg United without several important players due to injuries and suspensions, including Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama, Willard Katsande and Eric Mathoho.



Then, there are the psychological concerns he has to worry about. Those sometimes intangible factors can’t magically be put right on the training ground.



For starters, this same group of players battled against Maritzburg last season – the KwaZulu-Natal side will go into Sunday’s game full of confidence after their 2-1 win in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals in Nelspruit as well as a 2-1 Absa Premiership victory at FNB Stadium.



Of greater concern though will be Amakhosi’s late capitulation in the league title race as they floundered badly in the final weeks of the 2019/ 20 season and allowed Mamelodi Sundowns to snatch the title from them on the last day of action.



Hunt’s challenge, and it's a big one, is to get his players to collectively hit the reset button, to put last season’s major disappointment behind them. He needs to find a way to get his players to believe that they’re winners, and not nearly-men. And without an injection of new blood in terms of playing personnel, that job is even harder.



If there’s one thing for sure though, it is that Hunt is a winner. As proven by the four league titles and a handful of cup trophies he’s won in a decorated managerial career.



That mentality, and his larger than life personality, will now be even more crucial as the club looks to break its five-year wait for a trophy.



In that respect, a positive start against Maritzburg could go a long way to laying the foundations. Lose, and more doubt could creep into the players’ heads, while as we all know, it won’t take the supporters long to turn on Hunt should results not go their way.