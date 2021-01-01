Can Kaizer Chiefs' Mashiane come of age in Soweto derby?

With Khama Billiat injured and Lebogang Manyama suspended, Happy Mashiane could be the Glamour Boys' go-to man for inspiration against Bucs

If ever Kaizer Chiefs fans needed a hero it was now, as a floundering Amakhosi get set to face an increasingly-confident Orlando Pirates side at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Could an 'ex-Pirate' come back to haunt the Sea Robbers?

Mashiane took his first steps onto the football ladder with local amateur side Tembisa Black Pirates, before making the grade at the Mamelodi Sundowns academy.

But after transport issues cut short his stay with the Brazilians, he was taken in by Chiefs and ushered through the reserve side into the first team.

However, the last two seasons have not gone the way he would have wished for, playing just six league and cup games in that time with his cause not helped by some serious injuries.

It's safe to say though that the 23-year-old is enjoying his best spell in the gold and black and has scored three goals and created an assist in the 14 appearances he's made this term, most of those coming since the turn of the year.

In a team that is struggling for star performers, Mashiane is the exception to the rule as the Naturena side prepare for Sunday's showdown against their on-form rivals.

His numbers don't tell the full story though. There's some really exciting talent in the left-footer, who perhaps shares some of the traits of former Amakhosi favourite Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Several of the left-winger's goals this season have been top drawer, his skill and balanced running easy on the eye - the kind of characteristics fans enjoy.

He has only played in 75 of the 270-plus minutes Chiefs and Pirates have battled this season, missing one game and twice coming off the bench.

In the most recent encounter, a 2-1 league win for Pirates, Mashiane made a big impact after coming on after the interval as he earned his side a penalty (which Samir Nurkovic failed to convert).

Perhaps this time he will go one further and score himself - the stage is set for Mashiane to make his mark and Amakhosi are in desperate need of some inspiration. It's up to him to show he has the temperament to be a future Chiefs star because the ability is there.