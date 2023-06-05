Can Kaizer Chiefs afford Mayo? Cape Town City slap R38 million price tag on Soweto giants' transfer target

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has revealed Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Khanyisa Mayo's price tag.

Mayo scored 12 PSL goals

Chiefs are interested in striker

City set price for their prized asset

WHAT HAPPENED: Mayo had a good season with City, scoring goals for fun as the Citizens finished fourth on the Premier Soccer League table.

It explains why Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs have been linked with the player, but it is the latter who are desperate to sharpen their attack after struggles in the completed campaign.

Comitis has now set an astonishing figure for the potential suitors in the forthcoming transfer window.

WHAT HE SAID: "The player is focused on what he wants to achieve, and he wants to end up in Europe. He knows he can get 15 goals plus, if he is really focused. It seems now he has found his rhythm," Comitis told SNL24.

"I think with that, he will be able to play anywhere in Europe. We also persevered to try and get him to Europe. Sometimes, it is not about who gives you the biggest offer, sometimes you have to make the right decision for the player and the club.

"We have to show players we can get them to the biggest clubs in Europe. We know what the value of the player is; this player for us in Europe would be worth $2 million [over R38 million]. He is worth a lot and that is normal for a player like him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayo and Masandawana's Peter Shalulile were the 2022/23 top scorers after scoring 12 goals.

Mayo's contract was almost ending but City extended it by further three years to fend off teams that were keen on getting the forward on a free.

Whether Amakhosi will bid for the player in the next transfer window is a wait-and-see.

WHAT NEXT: Mayo is hoping his immediate future is resolved soonest for him to focus on the new season.