Can fans get money back for Premier League tickets cancelled by coronavirus and do they have to buy tickets again?

The outbreak of Covid-19 has caused football in England to be suspended and Goal has all the information about possible refunds from top-flight clubs

The suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic means no fixtures will be played until at least April.

With tickets having already been sold for the postponed matches, this decision has left some fans in limbo over whether they will be able to attend the games if they are rearranged or if they can get a refund.

Goal has taken a look at the policy for each Premier League club and collated all the information below.

Can fans get money back for cancelled Premier League games?

As the fixtures have currently only been suspended rather than outright cancelled, most clubs have different policies for ticketholders and have released varying amounts of information for fans.

However, the refund procedure currently varies from club to club, with some offering fans their money back immediately whilst others are yet to start that process.

, Bournemouth, and are the only clubs currently offering refunds, whilst are giving refunds to any supporters who have paid for non-official transport to the game, providing bookings were made prior to midday on Friday 13th March.

Many other teams have stated they will offer refunds in the future but only when the game has been rescheduled by the Premier League.

Do fans have to buy tickets again?

Generally, no. New tickets will not be issued to fans, with original tickets being valid forms of entry and season tickets also working as normal, albeit with some exceptions.

For the most part, tickets purchased through the club will be valid for the fixture if it is rearranged for later on in the season, meaning fans will not have to jump through any hoops to attend the game when it is rescheduled.

Based on the information available at time of writing, season ticket holders at and Southampton who have sold their seats for the postponed fixtures will have to purchase another ticket via the club’s respective ticket exchange if they wish to attend.

, and are all yet to announce information surrounding their postponed fixtures but will likely do so in the coming days.