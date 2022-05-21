Can Eva Nga and Letsoalo compete with Shalulile? - Zwane breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs targets

Kaizer Chiefs co-interim coach Arthur Zwane has opened up about the club's transfer targets as they search for a reliable goalscorer like Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile.



The Namibia international has proved to be the best striker in the country having netted 37 goals in the PSL for Masandawana since the start of the 2020-21 season. He is currently sitting at the top of the league's scoring charts with 22 goals as he looks to scoop his third Golden Boot award in South African football.



Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM and Chippa United striker Bienvenu Eva Nga are placed second and third respectively on the PSL's scoring charts with 14 goals and 10 goals respectively. Both players are on Chiefs' radar heading into the July-August transfer window.



“It’s going to be the biggest challenge to get everyone that we need as a club, that’s my belief right now because when you look at left-backs, left central defenders and strikers," Zwane said on iDiski Times.



"How many strikers do we have in the country right now that have scored more than Peter Shalulile.



“Can you get Peter Shalulile from Sundowns? No. Do you understand what I’m saying? There’s only one player that is trying [to keep up] maybe it’s Eva Nga, but is Eva Nga a Kaizer Chiefs type of player we’re looking for? It remains to be seen."



Zwane feels Letsoalo would flourish at Chiefs, but he is unsure whether they will be able to sign the Bafana Bafana international. Royal AM chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi has made it known that Amakhosi should be prepared to spend big if they really want to sign Letsoalo.



“Is Victor Letsoalo the type of player who can play for Kaizer Chiefs, the answer is yes, but can we get him? Do you understand what I’m saying?" the retired winger asked.



"So those are the challenges you are faced with and it’s the reality. And the midfielders like the number six, how many quality number sixes do we have in the country that can come play for Kaizer Chiefs?



“So we will have to develop them because we don’t want a number six to go up there and get yellow and red cards, we want a ballplayer, we want to play with flair, we want to dominate, we want our people to come to stadiums to watch football.”