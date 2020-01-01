Can birthday boy Manyisa enjoy life after Mamelodi Sundowns?

The former Orlando Pirates captain is celebrating his 32nd birthday, and he's just found a new home, but will he ever rediscover his old form?

Oupa Manyisa is now a Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila player following his departure from earlier this week.

The announcement that he had left the Brazilians didn't come as a major surprise given his struggles at Chloorkop over the past three years where he was limited to just 47 appearances across all competitions since his arrival from in 2017.

Injuries didn't make it any easier for Manyisa either, but the incident that broke the camel's back came in October 2019 when he tore his Achilles tendon in the Shell Helix Cup match against .

He hasn't played competitive football since, and his recovery came a month before the lockdown - but at the time, Sundowns had already made up their minds about letting him go due to his lack of gametime.

What disappointed Manyisa's fans more was that he was expected to flourish under Pitso Mosimane given how he raised the bar for over a decade at the Sea Robbers.

The arrival of Andile Jali in 2018 was also expected to help Manyisa rediscover his form - the duo formed a solid partnership in the middle of the park for almost five years while on the books of Pirates.

However, Jali's arrival saw Manyisa pushed further down the pecking order...and into the stands.

The midfielder turned 32 on July 30, and has signed a two-year deal with TTM, meaning he will play for the new boys at least until he's 34.

In , there still the mindset that players over the age of 30 are past their best and the question is whether or not Manyisa will come back stronger and reclaim his rightful place as one of the top midfielders in the PSL.

Moving to a team with big ambitions but less pressure such as TTM is what Manyisa's career needed at this stage, especially after playing for two of SA's Big Three at his peak.

While joining Sundowns was always going to be difficult given the stiff competition for places, he came in highly rated due to his impressive displays for both Pirates and Bafana.

However, at TTM, Manyisa will get the chance to revive his football career just like how his former teammates Thabo Matlaba and Thamsanqa Gabuza did when they joined Black and SuperSport United respectively - there is hope for the Randfontein-born midfielder.

There are also players such as Siyabonga Nomvethe, Josta Dladla and recently Musa Nyatama and Asavela Mbekile who also both played for Sundowns and Pirates before leaving for and Stellebosch FC respectively.

Of course, all eyes will be on him because he's a high-profile player, but TTM will need to help him rediscover his form by surrounding him with a few top players.

On average, players who find it difficult to get back to their old selves are those above the age of 35 - and it started a long time with the likes of Shaun Bartlett, Steven Pienaar, Aaron Mokoena who returned to South Africa from Europe to finish their careers in the PSL.

The one advantage Manyisa has is that he has been in the PSL for all these years and understands local football better than the abovementioned stars.

However, TTM may be the last team he plays for if he doesn't pull his socks up and show enough hunger to return to the top.

At least he has a few players he can look up to such as Hlompho Kekana and Reneilwe Letsholonyane - but he desperately needs stability at this time of his career to be able to achieve greater things, and that is what Manyisa will have be wishing for on his special day.