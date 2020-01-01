Can Billiat's SuperSport United record inspire Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL?

Goal explains why Amakhosi will be banking on the influential attacker's good record against Matsatsantsa

will travel to Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday needing inspiration having endured one of their worst starts to a season.



Amakhosi have won just one of their opening six matches in the league and their midweek draw with Black extended their winless run to four games in the competition.

A rejuvenated SuperSport United side lies in wait for the Soweto giants in Tshwane where Amakhosi have struggled to secure a win in the last few campaigns.

Matsatsantsa will be buoyed by their victory over in their last game which saw the three-time PSL champions return to winning ways.

SuperSport present one of the toughest tests to Chiefs in the league thus far this season as they are undefeated in their last three competitive games against the Glamour Boys.

The Tshwane giants put a dent on Amakhosi's hopes of winning last season's PSL title in January 2020 as SuperSport emerged 2-1 winners and it remains the last meeting between the two teams.

Chiefs were without one of their key players, Khama Billiat, who boasts an impressive record against SuperSport since his days with .

The Zimbabwe international has never lost a league game to Matsatsantsa since the 2013/14 campaign which was his maiden season at Masandawana.

Billiat has faced SuperSport 12 times recording four draws and eight victories in the PSL during his time with Sundowns and now Chiefs.

Since moving to Chiefs in July 2018, Billiat has faced Matsatsantsa six times registering two wins, three draws and one defeat across all competitions.

Furthermore, the highly-rated attacker has a knack of scoring against SuperSport even during his time with his first South African club Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs).

Billiat scored three times against Matsatsantsa as an Ajax player, before moving to Sundowns where he found the back of the net five times in the Tshwane Derby matches.

The 30-year-old has since scored twice against SuperSport as a Chiefs player and overall he has netted 10 goals from 23 competitive matches - recording eight assists in the process.

This makes SuperSport Billiat's favourite opponent as he has scored more goals in this fixture than any other in South African football.

Billiat will be brimming with confidence when he faces coach Kaitano Tembo's side having netted his first goal of the current campaign in the 2-2 draw against Leopards on Wednesday.

The 2015/16 PSL Player of the Season will be determined to find the back of the net again and inspire Chiefs to a much-needed win.