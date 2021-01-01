Can Bafana Bafana still dream of the 2022 World Cup?

South Africa have not qualified for the World Cup since Korea/ Japan 2002, but did play in the 2010 edition by virtue of being the host country

Having lost out on qualification for the Afcon finals next year, Bafana Bafana's focus now turns to trying to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

All things considered, it's, unfortunately, looking very difficult for Bafana Bafana to qualify for the World Cup. That would be the fourth consecutive time they miss out, following their failures in 2006, 2014 and 2018.

Little time for a reset

With the Covid-19 pandemic having affected the timing of the World Cup qualifiers, South Africa have little more than two months to recover from the disappointment of not qualifying for the 2022 Afcon.

Mentally, the Afcon disaster would have taken its toll on all the players and the technical team. There is also a fair chance that head coach Molefi Ntseki will be replaced. But that would leave the new man with very little preparation time.

Black Stars loom large again

There are 10 qualification groups left in Africa, with four teams in each. Only the winner goes through to the final qualification phase which will involve play-offs to cut the number from 10 to five.

That means if South Africa hope to go to Qatar, they will need to overcome the same Ghana side which (along with Sudan) beat Bafana Bafana to qualifying for the 2022 Afcon (which takes place in January and February).

No minnows in Africa

The other two teams in South Africa's group are Ethiopia and Zimbabwe. They may both be ranked below Bafana, but will be anything but walkovers. Indeed, as we have seen over the past decade or so, the 'smaller' African footballing nations have closed the gap on the top - the likes of Cape Verde, Mauritania, Sierra Leone and Niger are just some of the teams that have troubled Bafana in recent years, while a team like the Comoros Islands managed to qualify for Afcon 2022.

There are no easy games, especially away from home, and while Ethiopia have been inconsistent over the past few years, they've also secured some great results, including beating Ivory Coast 2-1 back in 2019, for the Afcon qualifiers. In their last three matches, Ethiopia have beaten Niger 3-0 and put four goals past both Malawi and Madagascar without reply.

Neighbouring Zimbabwe will be fired up to do well against Bafana and they do enjoy a decent record. It's unlikely South Africa will take maximum points from their home and away matches against both Ethiopia and Zimbabwe and so in summary, it's going to take a minor miracle for Bafana to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.