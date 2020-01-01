Can Bafana Bafana qualify for the World Cup? - Fan response

With the Qatar 2022 draw having taken place for Africa in Egypt on Tuesday night, the supporters are still discussing the nations chances

The South African men's national team received a difficult draw with , Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifying group.

Bafana Bafana will need to win the group, and then win a play-off against another group winner, in order to progress to the 2022 World Cup in .

The vast majority of South African fans on social media believe Bafana will not progress to . Do you agree with them or are you optimistic?

You can respond to us at @Goalcomsa on Twitter. We include the feelings of most fans, and also include a few supporters who believe can make it to the World Cup.

Bafana Bafana must give Lorch Jersy number 10 to make the country happy coz we already know they are not going to qualify pic.twitter.com/9hJPfwFvyZ — Tshiswaise (@Liswaise) January 21, 2020

Zimbabwe will beat South Africa and the only way for Bafana to win i will advice the Coach to play with young players and not old players https://t.co/YOP7pQGCDa — Mohammed (@Fuckeff1) January 22, 2020

I can already see the nation having to take out calculators to find out which teams need to lose and how many points we need to go through because Bafana Bafana can’t get the job done. pic.twitter.com/gNuSIenepb — Jonas 🇿🇦 (@KingJonas_Adv) January 22, 2020

He's back to his best and Bafana Bafana needs an Andile Jali... pic.twitter.com/7df4kpda65 — #TKO2019Champions 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) January 17, 2020

Difficult World Cup qualification group for Bafana. Its important to remember that Ghana prevented them from qualifying for 2006 and Ethiopia prevented them from qualifying for 2014. — Eshlin Vedan (@eshlinv) January 22, 2020

Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦 have not played at the World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010. Coach Molefi Ntseki would want to change that but can he do that? pic.twitter.com/wzjzzJiT4M — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) January 21, 2020

This is worse than the Bafana Bafana calculator. https://t.co/8eF5QVoWvk — Banele Pikwa (@BanzaRP) January 22, 2020

Not a very bad group for Bafana Bafana. We can win the group and get to the playoffs https://t.co/y6qGvyhvAf — Ndiviwe Mphothulo (@Nmphothulo) January 21, 2020

I love because bafana bafana don't lose points easily with big teams, unlike the small ones 💔 https://t.co/bKe42vVgAk — #FeesMustFall (@Future_Billy) January 21, 2020

Bafana Bafana won't make it still 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9QpIETOsPU — Mulalo Mphuma 🇿🇦 (@MulaloMphuma) January 21, 2020

I'm not ready to discuss Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/dE7WZmvFPv — 🌻eKgolo 🐂 (@kgadi_kgolo) January 22, 2020

Bafana to play Zim in World Cup qualifiers, #BattleofSADC.



Zimbabwe playing TWO home games pic.twitter.com/nkCDzFHClI — IG:Emperor Of Chegutu (@RasMankindDiv) January 22, 2020

If only our local soccer clubs and Bafana was supported the way we support the English Premier League ⚽️ — Gino Mzansi Solomon (@GinoMzansi) January 20, 2020

Good luck to Bafana Bafana https://t.co/SN6IMlWbHs — JDR STARS FC (@jdrstarz) January 22, 2020

Bafana Bafana not going to Qatar klaar... — Halfjack Mdeva (@HalfjackM) January 21, 2020

So it'll be Ethiopia, Ghana & Zimbabwe with Bafana Bafana in Group G. Goodbye Qatar 2022. We'll gladly stay at home. — Kgauza Lecowza (@kgaugelo_SM) January 21, 2020

Looks like as was to be expected- Bafana Bafana won't be in Qatar 2022. Our group is a battle between Ghana and Ethiopia. — Sode🇿🇦 (@iAm_Mrs_N) January 21, 2020

BAFANA BAFANA IS GOING TO QATAR

BAFANA BAFANA IS GOING TO QATAR — GrootmanLethu🇿🇦 (@MtshaliLethu) January 21, 2020