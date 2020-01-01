World Cup

Can Bafana Bafana qualify for the World Cup? - Fan response

Comments()
Gallo
With the Qatar 2022 draw having taken place for Africa in Egypt on Tuesday night, the supporters are still discussing the nations chances

The South African men's national team received a difficult draw with Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifying group.

Bafana Bafana will need to win the group, and then win a play-off against another group winner, in order to progress to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The vast majority of South African fans on social media believe Bafana will not progress to Qatar. Do you agree with them or are you optimistic?

Editors' Picks

You can respond to us at @Goalcomsa on Twitter. We include the feelings of most fans, and also include a few supporters who believe South Africa can make it to the World Cup.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close