Can anyone catch Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, or is the gap widening again?

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, cash flow will be an increasingly crucial factor in separating the top Premier Soccer League teams from the rest

It’s looking as if , and are reasserting their status as ’s leading football clubs.

Or put it this way, its not easy to see anyone else currently mounting much of a challenge.

For their part, bar one or two exceptional years over the past couple of decades, Sundowns have never vacated their position at the summit.

More teams

Chiefs and Pirates have not matched Sundowns’ consistency but currently appear the only two viable options to challenge the mighty Brazilians.

This was indeed the case last season as Sundowns finished first in the Premiership, followed by Chiefs and then Pirates.

That followed several years in which the likes of SuperSport United and challenged the status quo and even won the title themselves on a few occasions.

Others such as Cape Town, Platinum Stars and Moroka Swallows have managed to sneak in a few second-place finishes over the years while have, at times, looked like possible contenders since their formation four years ago.

However, looking at the current bunch of 16 top-flight clubs, it's tough to see who could potentially challenge the traditional big three.

With Bidvest Wits no longer in existence, that in reality leaves SuperSport and possibly Cape Town City as realistic contenders.

City, though have, parted ways with probably their most lethal weapon, Kermit Erasmus, now at Sundowns. And looking at the signings which Matsatsantsa and the Citizens have made, there are no real suggestions that either side will vastly improve on last season's squads.

With respect to both clubs and the players, there is a bit of a bargain-buy feel to the new men who have been brought in - players from lower-level clubs, untested youth and unproven foreigners.

It's not surprising though, because at the end of the day it boils down to financial muscle, and amid the coronavirus pandemic and the worldwide financial crash, its largely been a case of the rich getting richer and the poor, or at least the less rich, getting poorer.

It's a point which SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews reinforced in an interview with Sportsclub.

"I think it's inevitable, I think in any market-related system or free-market system, capitalist system, the law of demand and supply reigns," he said.

"So, you know, there’s three big clubs [Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns] that have the financial muscle and cash flow to ride out the disaster," Matthews pointed out.

Article continues below

"They can absorb short-term losses and take short-term blows like this much easier than others. And they will always come out of the situation stronger because cash is king. And if you can pay a fair value in this market for a player, you will be able to pick up any player."

So it could well be a top-three finish for the traditional big three in 2020/ 21.

The reality though which Chiefs and Pirates fans may find themselves facing, is that they are just not up to Downs’ level at the moment and may be left to scrap it out for second place in the league or try their luck at winning cup silverware.

