Can AmaZulu pull a 'Sundowns' on Mamelodi Sundowns?

When Sandile Zungu took ownership of Usuthu ahead of this season, even he may not have imagined just how quickly the ‘revolution’ would take flight

It would be a shock of Leicester City size proportions if AmaZulu were to clinch the league title ahead of perennial championship winners Mamelodi Sundowns.



Kaizer Chiefs fans won't need reminding last season of how Masandawana clawed their way back from an 11-point deficit to pip Amakhosi to the title on the very last day of the season.

This term it's been Sundowns who have been out in front on their own for nearly the entire campaign.

Until fairly recently (two or so months ago), it seemed as if the likes of SuperSport United and possibly even Swallows FC were the teams that could possibly challenge Downs.

But that's changed quite dramatically as the two KwaZulu-Natal sides, AmaZulu and Golden Arrows, have risen up the rankings, while the Brazilians have also started dropping points.

As things stand, AmaZulu are now just three points adrift of Downs, with Arrows a further two points back.

The Pretoria side though still has eight league matches to play, while Abafana bes'Thende and Usuthu have six games each. While Arrows are certainly in the mix, the feeling is that AmaZulu, with what is an experienced squad, are best placed to stop Sundowns from winning a fourth consecutive league title.

With numerous ex-Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns players in the Usuthu squad (Luvuyo Memela, Bonginkosi Ntuli, Siphelele Mthembu, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Augustine Mulenga are some), they have the kind of characters who are used to playing under pressure and challenging for silverware.

Mind games

While Sundowns still have the inside lane, strange things can start happening when the pressure increases. Until now, Masandawana have pretty much been cruising, watching as the teams below them like Orlando Pirates and SuperSport for example, struggle with consistency.

But Benni McCarthy's boys are now giving Downs something to think about and that little bit of self-doubt, which can be enough to start dropping points, may be starting to creep in.

Certainly, Downs have been stuttering of late - they've lost a match in the Champions League (although they had already qualified for the quarter-finals), they have been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup at the semi-final stage by struggling TTM, and they've only managed to pick up eight of their last available 15 league points.

In that same period - just over a month's worth of (five) fixtures, Usuthu have racked up 13 points - meaning in this short time alone, they've closed the gap by five points.

Games left

While Sundowns have games in hand, that does not automatically equate to points in the bag. Here are the remaining league fixtures of the two clubs:

AMAZULU

Cape Town City (away)

Golden Arrows (a)

Baroka FC (home)

Orlando Pirates (a)

Swallows FC (h)

Maritzburg (a)

SUNDOWNS

Golden Arrows (h)Orlando Pirates (a)Maritzburg United (h)TS Galaxy (a)SuperSport United (h)Bloemfontein Celtic (a)Cape Town City (h)* In addition, Sundowns musty still play Swallows away, in a postponed match yet to be rescheduled.