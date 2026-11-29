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Luca Campedelli, the former Chievo president, spoke to Corriere della Sera about the neighbourhood club that became a Serie A fixture before the capital gains case. Corsera headlined the interview "My Chievo were crushed by the system. Afterwards, I tried to take my own life. Today I no longer have a bank account and I give fencing lessons for free". Campedelli also looked back on his life beyond football.

How many years did it take to go from Serie C to Serie A?

"Eight."

Then Paluani and Chievo collapsed at the same time.

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"My dad used to say: 'El balon nol deve magnar el paneton'. In other words, football, Chievo, must not cause problems for the company. It didn't. I know some people link the two, but I explained in the book Chievo, un delitto perfetto by Fabiana Della Valle and Raffaele Tomelleri that they aren't linked. Paluani wasn't funding Chievo. Chievo didn't bring Paluani down."

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What mistake can you not forgive yourself for?

"I underestimated the issue of paying VAT in instalments during Covid. Our tax debt was modest compared with other clubs'. But I should have realised that, for a club as small as ours, it could be a problem. They had already tried to get rid of us before, back in the Eriberto-Luciano days."

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The player with the false passport?

"He had arrived under the name Eriberto, had a good season and we'd sold him to Lazio. Then came the bombshell from Brazil, where he was on holiday: he had admitted his name was Luciano and that he'd come to Italy using the documents of someone three years younger. It was a mess. Lazio, who were in trouble up to their necks, refused to pay and got away with it. We had bought the player outright through sealed bids and took a hammering. I lost the money and also had to give up on buying Didier Drogba, who would later break through..."

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So what happened?

"Faced with a choice, the league and the federation threw us under the bus and saved Lazio. How could they ever have gone up against Rome? We were small. Every summer there was a problem... I cared about football and football alone. Others had political considerations."

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How did it all come to a head?

"Over capital gains."

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The system in which several clubs 'fixed' their accounts by swapping players at exorbitant valuations without any real money changing hands?

"Not 'several' clubs. Many. If we did something wrong, others did worse. Big clubs. Huge sums. We were the scapegoat. The little club to be hammered to teach everyone a lesson."

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Is that why you say Chievo were murdered?

"Yes. Whatever you think of those damned capital gains, it isn't a crime. There are no criteria for judging whether a player is worth one, ten or a hundred. In fact, I was acquitted on that count at trial."

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But we're talking about fictitious capital gains.

"Technically, there's no such thing as a fictitious valuation. There can be an off-the-books sale or a false invoice, but not a fictitious valuation. That's what the rulings say. Juventus themselves had to reach a settlement because there was an issue involving false disclosures to Consob, if I've understood correctly. They could have been acquitted on the capital gains issue."

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And what about you?

"We were condemned above all by public shaming. I attended the entire trial in Forlì, out of respect for the court. It was tough being vilified for hours. For six years, from 2019 to 2025."

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You've said you tried to take your own life.

"I almost succeeded. They saved me. Once you cross that barrier, nothing scares you any more. If you don't succeed, you cling to something. Day by day. Little by little."

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And what do you do now?

"It's not as though I can do much. They've confiscated everything they could confiscate. I don't even have a bank account. I try to make myself useful to others and do what I know how to do. I'm an assistant fencing instructor. I give lessons."