Cameroon's Nchout at the double as Valerenga thrash KI

The forward starred as their Norwegian side hammered their Faroe Island opponents in the qualifying round on Wednesday

Ajara Nchout was on target twice for Valerenga as they humiliated KI 7-0 in Wednesday's Women's qualifying round at Intility Arena.

Nchout was afforded a start for the Portuguese side on her return to the elite European competition since her last outing with Russian giants Rossiyanka in 2013.

The international performed creditably well for Jack Majgaard's side and she contributed a brace to power her side to the Round of 32 on their maiden outing in the 2020-21 campaign.

More teams

Synne Jensen opened the scoring from the spot after just 23 minutes into the match before Nchout doubled the lead two minutes later.

The hosts continued with their ruthless scoring form as Janni Thomsen added a third in the encounter in the 27th minute.

After the recess, Nchout bagged her second of the contest in the 70th minute before Andrine Tomter netted a fifth for the team nine minutes later.

Article continues below

Catherine Bott scored a sixth in the tie nine minutes from time before Rikke Nygard wrapped up the victory on the brink of time.

Cameroon's Nchout featured for the duration for Valerenga and has increased her season's goal tally to 11 in 17 games in all competitions.

The massive win earned Valerenga a spot in the Round of 32 of the ongoing 2020-21 season of the Champions League and they will confirm their next round opponent in Friday's draw.