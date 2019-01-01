Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit joins struggling Malaga from Avaldsnes

The 2015 African Women Player of the Year has moved to the struggling Spanish team from Norway

Malaga have secured the services of Cameroon striker Gaelle Enganamouit as look to boost their ranks for their fight against relegation in the Spanish top-flight.

The 26-year-old spent last season at Norwegian outfit Avaldsnes, where she scored four goals in 15 league appearances following her forgettable stint in China.

And the forward was part of Cameroon's third-place finish at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana and, thus, set to make her second World Cup appearance in France.

"Striker Gaëlle Deborah Enganamouit is the new addition to the Malaguista ranks, coming to Málaga to reinforce the Blue and White's attack," the club disclosed on its website.

MCFFNews| 🆕 'Garra camerunesa para la delantera blanquiazul'. Gaëlle Enganamouit se suma a las filas malaguistas 📣 ¡Bienvenida a #Málaga ! ☺️



Esta es su trayectoria 📝➡️ https://t.co/4bGBQAuC4M #Fichaje #Bievenida #TeQuieroMálaga 💙 pic.twitter.com/Oz9plAsYw4 — Málaga CF Femenino (@MalagaCFemenino) January 30, 2019

Following her move, she becomes the Blue and White team's second signing from Africa in the January transfer window following the recruit of South Africa's Ode Fulutudilu last week.

Enganamouit, who has previously played for Rosengard, Dalian Quanjian, Eskilstuna United, is expected to make her debut in Sunday's home clash with Valencia.