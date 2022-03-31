Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal and Africa's positions in Fifa World Rankings revealed

Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon and Tunisia suffered contrasting fortunes according to the March rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association on Thursday.

The ratings for the month under review were strongly impacted by the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off round.

The Black Stars who will be making a fourth appearance at the World Cup moved two places to the 11th position in Africa and 60th in the world.

Rigobert Song’s Indomitable Lions picked a Qatar 2022 ticket at the expense of Fifa Arab Cup kings Algeria. They are now ranked 37th globally and sixth on the continent.

The Atlas Lions are second in Africa and 24th in the world having accrued 1551 points in the month under review.

Elsewhere, the Carthage Eagles moved up to fifth in the continent and occupy the 35th spot globally.

Despite denying seven-time African champions a place in Qatar, reigning African champions Senegal dropped points to be ranked as the 20th best football playing nation in the world, albeit, they are occupying the summit in Africa.

Interestingly, this month’s rankings were used to calculate the seeds for the World Cup final draw which will take place on Friday.

Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia were placed in Pot 3 alongside Iran, Japan, Serbia, Poland and Korea Republic. Cameroon, as well as Ghana, were placed in Pot 4 that parades Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, winners of intercontinental play-off 1, winner of intercontinental play-off 2, and winner of a European play-off.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 following their 1-1 home draw with Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium - as they lost out on the away goal rule.

Even at that, the three-time African champions climbed two places to third on the continent and occupy the 30th spot globally after amassing 1504 points.

Bafana Bafana missed out on the World Cup, and that explains why they are ranked 13th place in Africa and no. 69 in the world.

Another absentee Kenya moved southward to be ranked as the 23rd best football playing nation in Africa and no. 104 globally.

Overall, Brazil returned to the summit five years after they were last there. This was made possible following recent victories for the Selecao over Chile and Bolivia in the qualifiers for the World Cup Qatar 2022, whereas, Belgium - who had been in first place for the past three years - dropped to third.

Article continues below

Mexico (9th, +3) and Uruguay (13th, +3) are the biggest movers inside the top 20, while overall, it is Costa Rica (31st, +11) and then New Zealand (101st, +10) who have made the most progress.

The World Cup finals draw will take place on Friday.

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Rankings will be published on 31 June 2022.