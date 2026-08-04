Throughout history, there have been players who did not give their best during a particular season, then transformed at the start of the following one. The beginning of the new campaign suggests that will not be the case for Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga at Real Madrid.

According to the newspaper "AS", the 23-year-old, who suffered from missing out on the World Cup because of a modest season, worked all summer to reach pre-season in the best possible condition. His 90 minutes against Fiorentina, plus more than two hours against Alcorcón and Leganés, showed that he has not yet left an impactful mark.

Having started the first two friendlies at the Di Stéfano stadium, he returned to the XI against Fiorentina. A shortage of first-team players at this stage of pre-season handed him a golden chance to prove his worth to coach José Mourinho, but he has not yet taken it.

Camavinga did supply the decisive pass for Real Madrid's first goal against Fiorentina. Even so, he looked nervous, distracted and unsure of himself against the Italian side.

A failed attempt to control the ball also spread widely on social media. Real Madrid have only just begun their pre-season, though, so the Frenchman will have other chances to prove himself.

The worst news heading Camavinga's way, if not the worst of all, does not concern him personally but his team-mates. From this week, the players who reached the latter stages of the World Cup will gradually return to the Merengues, and some of them are midfielders with a fiercely competitive streak.

Portugal's Bernardo Silva was the first to arrive. The new signing underwent a medical yesterday, Monday, then trained under the supervision of his compatriot Mourinho.

Bernardo Silva usually plays on the right wing, yet he can also operate in a central role within a double pivot, the very position Camavinga currently occupies.

Next up after Bernardo is Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is expected to start in Real Madrid's line-up.

With these signings, Mourinho will be able to call on all his midfield players, while awaiting the potential arrival of Rodri.

Should the Manchester City player join, Camavinga's future could change dramatically. The Spaniard's arrival would be a major setback for the Frenchman, and might even push him to end his time at Real Madrid.