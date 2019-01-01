Camara: Guinea U17's confidence is growing to beat Nigeria

The Golden Eaglets are yet to lose a game in the competition and they come up against the Junior Sylis for a final spot

Guinea U17 are ‘fully prepared’ to defeat U17 in their quest to secure a place in the final of the U17 , according to coach Mohamed Camara.

Both teams square off in the first semi-final game at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden Eaglets qualified for the last four as Group A winners, having yet to lose a game in the competition so far.

Their Guinean counterparts - whose only loss came against - are wary of the threat Manu Garba's boys pose. According to their coach, they are not short on confidence to upstage the Nigerians.

Article continues below

“We will face Nigeria with confidence as our target is to play in the final and we are fully prepared for a tough semi-final duel with Nigeria,” Camara told the Caf website.



“We are gunning for success and the appetite to push harder, as well as the confidence among my players, is growing each day.

“We are prepared to win this game, and we will do it in appreciation of the support that we are getting back home and other parts of the world.”

The winner of this semi-final tie will face either Cameroon or Angola in the final of the competition.