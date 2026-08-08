AZ opened their Eredivisie season with a win. At the AFAS Stadion, substitute Calvin Stengs proved decisive against ADO Den Haag. The midfielder, who recently returned to Alkmaar, supplied the pre-assist for the 1-0 and then got on the scoresheet himself to seal a 2-0 victory.

Back in the Eredivisie after five years away, ADO started with real intent and threatened through Evan Rottier inside the opening minute. His effort flashed just wide. AZ, by contrast, took time to settle into the game.

Gradually, the home side found their footing and thought they had gone 1-0 up when Elijah Dijkstra cut inside and found the net. The goal did not stand, though, because Mexx Meerdink had committed a foul just before the celebrations began.

From that point, AZ struggled for a long spell to create any clear openings. ADO carried out their game plan well and made it to half-time without conceding. Just after the break, AZ manager Leeroy Echteld introduced Stengs and Troy Parrott from the bench.

Only a few minutes after Stengs and Parrott came on in the 57th minute, AZ finally made the breakthrough. Stengs slipped a through ball in behind for Parrott, who crossed for Daal, and he guided home with the inside of his right foot for 1-0.

Five minutes later, AZ struck again to make it 2-0. Kees Smit skipped past his man in style and found Daal, who held the ball up for a moment before picking out the surging Smit perfectly. The midfielder whipped in a low cross and Stengs tapped home.

That killed the game. ADO offered far too little going forward to seriously threaten a comeback. KNVB Cup holders AZ stay on a high after already beating PSV 0-4 last week in the battle for the Johan Cruyff Shield.



