Calvin Marlin: Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter had to choose between Bruce Bvuma and Wayne Sandilands

The retired goalkeeper has praised Sandilands but says the British coach has selected the best shot-stoppers in the PSL

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Calvin Marlin has explained why Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Wayne Sandilands was not included in the squad for the 2019 (AFCON) finals.

keeper Darren Keet, SuperSport United vice-captain Ronwen Williams and starlet Bruce Bvuma are the three shot-stoppers, who have been included in the squad.

“Well if you look at the national team coaches they have their own ideas when it comes to player selection and he (Stuart Baxter) has his number one as (Darren) Keet,” Marlin told Goal.

“Number two will be Ronwen (Williams) there’s no doubt about that and perhaps he thought let me give the youngster (Bvuma) a chance to go to the tournament and ensure that he learns from these two experienced keepers and the tournament,” he said.

“Maybe he thought there was no chance to have another older keeper in the team such as Sandilands when you can have a youngster that will learn at the tournament,” added the coach.

“He’s looking at the future and it’s not that the youngster (Bvuma) will play or something, but he is there to provide cover and learn, but it will also depend on what happens at the tournament,” he reacted.

“I think Sandilands is a great keeper we cannot doubt his quality, but I think the coach had to decide and unless he wanted three experienced keepers then I think he would have included him,” said the former SuperSport United keeper.

Marlin backed the 1996 African champions to do well because they are stable in the goalkeeping department.

“Yeah there’s is quality in the goalkeeping department and I am happy with Darren and Ronwen. They are experienced and Bvuma will definitely learn a lot from the two guys and he is also not a bad keeper,” continued Marlin.

“Well, when you look at any of the clubs I don’t think there is any good South African goalkeeper than these selected for Bafana,” added the legend.

“You can look at all the PSL clubs and you will find these are the best performing keepers in the league obviously without excluding Wayne,” he praised.

“He has done a lot for Pirates and he finished the season on a high. From my point of view, these are the best in the league and I think he would have taken him for the experience but he may be also looking at the future as well,” said the 43-year-old.

“We all know the problem with us when we talk about national goalkeepers, you will remember we have (Itumeleng) Khune who has been the number one for more than 10 years and it makes it difficult for other keepers to get some caps under their belts,” he reacted.

Article continues below

“I also think with Khune’s days slowly coming to an end, we need to build for the future and there’s no doubt that the coach has also considered that with his three choices,” he concluded.

South Africa have been drawn into Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

Bafana will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages.