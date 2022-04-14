Calls made for Maradona's medical staff to face court trial for 'negligent homicide'

Prosecutors have called for the medical staff that treated Diego Maradona before his death to face a court trial for "negligent homicide".

Maradona died in November 2020 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, having previously undergone successful surgery on a brain blood clot.

The former Napoli and Barcelona star, who also inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, was only 60 years old when he passed, but had a long history of health problems and had also battled drug and alcohol addiction.

What's been said?

On Wednesday, prosecutors investigating Maradona's death requested that eight members of the medical team charged with his care go on trial for placing him in a "situation of helplessness".

Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's family doctor and neurosurgeon, was the man primarily in charge of his health alongside psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, but six others have also been accused of "simple homicide with dolus eventualis" in a court filing, which has been cited by the official Telam news agency.

The report states that the defendants "were the protagonists of an unprecedented, totally deficient and reckless hospitalisation at home" and were allegedly responsible for "a series of improvisations, mismanagement and shortcomings".

What happens next?

The defendants will now be given the opportunity to put forward their arguments, and could also request that the case be dismissed.

Should they be found guilty of any wrongdoing, it has been reported that they could face between eight to 25 years in prison.

