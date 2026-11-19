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Paul Mendy has his eye on Inter.

Cagliari's Senegalese striker, linked with Inter in the transfer market, said in an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport: "The strongest forwards I've seen? Lautaro is phenomenal, Malen is outstanding and then there's Thuram. I think Inter are the strongest team. When we played against them, we put in a good performance, but it was very difficult to contain them. I also like Roma. We lost at the Olimpico, but we deserved more".

At the end of October, Mendy, who was born in 2007, extended his contract with Cagliari until June 2032. He has scored 4 goals in 22 first-team appearances so far, after scoring 16 in 32 appearances for Cagliari's Primavera.

Mendy scored his first international goal last Monday in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan: "My whole family were in the stands for the first leg in Dakar. I scored my first goal for the national team in the return leg, and Mum cried with joy".

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"I like the Italian language and tried to learn it as soon as I arrived here. I used to play in the streets of Dakar, the capital of Senegal. A coach, Makati, spotted me and took me to his academy. There, two scouts spotted me: Miriam Peruzzi and Sergio Borgo, who took me to Asc Bambey. I owe everything to them. Then, one day, they moved me to Rome while I waited to find a club in Italy".

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"After a couple of weeks, they told me Cagliari would give me a chance. From then on, I started watching Cagliari on television and became a fan. I remember Cagliari-AC Milan finishing 3-3; Zappa's brace stuck in my mind. They took me on after the trial, and I was delighted. Roberto Muzzi wanted me at all costs. I also thank Francesco Pisano, my first Primavera coach, Pisacane and president Giulini".

"My first call-up to the first team? I was walking down the corridor at the training ground when I ran into Pisacane, who said to me: ‘I'm calling you up for tomorrow's match against Napoli.’ I was overjoyed. I found out I would make my first start the day before Cagliari-Atalanta. When the manager told me, my mind went blank. I spent hours thinking about what I had to do, what to watch out for and how to move on the pitch. I have no words to describe how happy I was after that brace in a win that was crucial to staying up".

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"I think I've developed a lot this year. Which team-mate have you bonded with most? Trepy. In the Primavera, we played as a pair and scored lots of goals. I get on well with him on and off the pitch. He's a great footballer and a great person, like a brother to me".