Caf Women's Champions League: Rivers Angels to face Mamelodi Sundowns, Vihiga Queens, ASFAR Club

Eight teams participating in the maiden edition of the tournament have learned their fates following the draw conducted in Egypt

Reigning Nigeria Women Premier League champions Rivers Angels have been drawn to face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the group stage of the Caf Women’s Champions League.

The draw ceremony which served up plenty of interesting match-ups took place on Wednesday at the Caf headquarters in Cairo

The ceremony was conducted by Caf’s director of competitions Samson Adamu and he was assisted by African football great Perpetua Nkwocha and Egypt women’s national team star Alia Zenouki.

Hosts Wadi Degla FC will have their hands full when they take on Mali's AS Mande, Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies and Equatorial Guinean side Malabo Kings FC in Group A.

South African queens Sundowns must negotiate their way past Edwin Okon’s ladies, ASFAR Club of Morocco and Kenya’s Vihiga Queens FC in Group B if they hope to make it to the semi-final of the championship.

Wadi Degla and AS Mande will commence hostilities on November 5 at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo. Mamelodi Sundowns queens will set Group B alive when they tackle their Kenyan opponents the following day at the Cairo Military Academy Stadium.

Reacting to the draw, Zenouki – who is the captain of Wadi - stated that her team’s group would be very competitive, however, she is keen on seeing her club emerge as champions.

“I think all of the teams are so good. They have won their domestic league and their respective qualifiers for this tournament,” she said.

“So, I think it will be so competitive and I can't wait to play and see how the game goes. We will do our best to keep the cup in Egypt.”

Four-time African Women’s Player of the Year Nkwocha described all the teams in Group B as ‘good’ but sees her former team Rivers Angels and Mamelodi Sundowns making it to the knock-out stage.

“I think that group it’s gonna be tough because all the teams that have qualified are good teams,” the former Sunnana SK disclosed.

“However, I believe in Rivers Angels because I have seen them play in [in recent times]. I feel Rivers Angels and Mamelodi Sundowns will come out of the group.”

The 2021 Caf Women’s Champions League takes place from November 5 to 19.