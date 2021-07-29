The pooling of teams for the inaugural continental competition was conducted on Thursday

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies head coach Jerry Tshabalala has reacted to an 'exciting' Cosafa Caf Women's Champions League draw that pitted his side against teams from neighbouring countries.

The Sundowns Ladies are in Group A, which also has Lesotho Defence Force, Double Action Ladies of Botswana and Eswatini's Manzini Wanderers.

Exciting Group

"It is an exciting group that we have found ourselves in. We are drawn with teams from our neighbouring countries, Lesotho, Botswana, and Eswatini, and I am very happy about that," Tshabalala told the media.

"I am looking forward to playing in this tournament because it is the only chance that has been given to our ladies to go out there and prove our worth on the African continent. If you look, you will see other groups have three teams, but we are in a group of four and that has advantages and disadvantages.

"I would say the advantage is it would give us enough time to catch up with the momentum and give us the opportunity to see how other teams play. The disadvantage would be that we would have less time to rest because you play more games, possibly resting one day."





The coach further stressed the importance of emerging at the top of their group as they hope to emulate their male counterparts by lifting the continental trophy. Sundowns' men teams emerged as African champions in 2016.



"If we had found ourselves in Group B, we would have played fewer games with more time to rest, so it is either way. One would say he is quite happy with the draw, but what we need to do as a team is to go out there and win our group," he added.



"Winning our group gives us a chance to put one foot in Cairo and I believe the girls are looking forward to this one. We have been given a chance to go out there to showcase our talent as Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies. We will try and emulate our men's team and hope to bring the cup home.



"I am very excited about this draw."

Cosafa Caf Women's Champions League Groups

Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Lesotho Defence Force (Lesotho)

Double Action Ladies (Botswana)

Manzini Wanderers (Eswatini)

Group B

Article continues below

Green Buffaloes (Zambia)

Black Rhino Queens (Zimbabwe)

TURA Magic (Namibia)