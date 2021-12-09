Caf unveils Africa Beach Soccer headquarters in Abuja

The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the headquarters of the Africa Beach Soccer Union in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

Absu – which was formed in 2020 - is the body responsible for handling beach soccer activities in Africa as well as organising the Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations among member nations of Caf.

In attendance at the event was the Africa Beach Soccer boss Mahmud Hadejia as well as Nigeria Football Federation general secretary Mohammed Sanusi.

President Hadejia said this development will help advance the course of the sport in Nigeria and the rest of the continent.

“Today is historic for stakeholders of beach soccer across Africa because we have been pushing for a functional headquarters for a long time as this will help facilitate the needed growth of the game in Africa,” he said.

In his remarks, Sanusi revelled in the decision to open a secretariat for the Beach Soccer Union, while stating that would help the NFF rescind their decision to ban the Nigerian beach soccer team.

“I remember receiving members of the body some time ago at our secretariat and they shared their vision with us which made us support them with these office spaces. I’m glad today we are here to commission the offices. It shows how dedicated and focused they are,” he said.

Article continues below

“You will recall Nigeria was doing very well in beach soccer, but all of a sudden we started dwindling and the problem was traced to lack of a functional league. That was why we put a hold on our participation in international events and said we must start our local league.

“With a functional local league now, I can assure you that we will go and sit down at our level (NFF) to review our stand (on Super Sand Eagles) so that we can resume participation in international beach soccer again.”

In the same vein, the chairman of the Nigeria Beach Soccer Association, Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande assured that the association will continue to work round the clock to improve the beach soccer league in Nigeria.



