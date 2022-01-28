Caf supports Fifa president Infantino's statement on biennial World Cup and African migrants

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has backed the statement made by Fifa president Gianni Infantino which suggested that a biennial World Cup ‘will give hope to Africans so that they don't need to cross the Mediterranean Sea in order to find better life but more probably death in the sea’.

The statement generated arguments on social media on Wednesday but Caf explained Infantino’s thoughts after its members from various African countries called president Patrice Motsepe to support the point.

Caf, on Friday, said the idea of having the World Cup every two years instead of four will boost the economic and social upliftment of people in Africa.

The statement read: “The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr Patrice Motsepe received cellphone calls yesterday from numerous football Presidents of African nations supporting the speech that FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered at the Council of Europe on Wednesday 26 January 2022; as the speech was in line with previous CAF resolutions.

“Several commentators, unfortunately, seem to have misunderstood and misinterpreted President Infantino’s speech.

“He stated that football is one of the tools that should contribute to the economic and social development and upliftment of many Africans and also to building a better future and dignity amongst many people on the African continent.

“President Infantino did not say that the Fifa World Cup every two years will stop Africans from crossing the Mediterranean Sea.”

The continent’s football governing body also reiterated its stance for a biennial World Cup and the unifying role football plays which could help youth development and improve the standard of living in Africa.

“The leadership of the 54 African football nations that are members of CAF have at previous meetings expressed their unanimous support for the FIFA World Cup taking place every 2 years due to the developmental and upliftment benefits to Africa and the developing world,” it continued.

“Caf and the African football community are aware that if African governments, domestic and global businesses and investors and other development and social partners do not significantly contribute, to the provision of quality education, jobs, health services and other infrastructure facilities and create an inclusive and better future for the poor, and particularly Africa’s approximately 300 million youth between the ages of 15 and 25; Africa will experience periods of consistent and sustained political and social instability and uprisings as well as migrations of millions of people within and outside the African Continent, seeking a better and brighter future.

“It is in this context that football is seen in Africa as an important tool and partner for governments, investors, philanthropists and the domestic and global football community in contributing to improving the living conditions of the poor and building an inclusive and bright future for the people of Africa and particularly the youth.