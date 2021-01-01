CAF Confederation Cup

Caf Super Cup: We want Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs - Twitter reacts to Bucs' emphatic win

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Innocent Maela, Orlando Pirates & Samir Nurkovic, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2021
Backpagepix
Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Buccaneers' clash against the Butchers

Orlando Pirates kept their hopes of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals alive by securing an impressive 3-0 win over Libyan club Al Ahli Benghazi in a Group A match on Sunday evening.

The win took the Buccaneers to the top of their group standings with two games left and it came a day after their arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs booked their spot in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history.

One fan hopes to see Pirates and Chiefs go all the way and win this season's Confederation Cup and Champions League respectively which would see the two Soweto giants contest the 2021/22 Caf Super Cup.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Pirates' win over Al Ahli:

