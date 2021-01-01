Caf Super Cup: We want Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs - Twitter reacts to Bucs' emphatic win

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Buccaneers' clash against the Butchers

Orlando Pirates kept their hopes of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals alive by securing an impressive 3-0 win over Libyan club Al Ahli Benghazi in a Group A match on Sunday evening.

The win took the Buccaneers to the top of their group standings with two games left and it came a day after their arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs booked their spot in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history.

One fan hopes to see Pirates and Chiefs go all the way and win this season's Confederation Cup and Champions League respectively which would see the two Soweto giants contest the 2021/22 Caf Super Cup.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Pirates' win over Al Ahli:

Zinnbauer’s treble in his first full season loading 🥺🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ELg0H2d3Pl — Ms Kun (@KBee_Kay) April 11, 2021

Credit should be given to Zinnbauer 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ms Kun (@KBee_Kay) April 11, 2021

Project Josef Zinnbauer 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — S.S.B (@salim_sgo) April 11, 2021

Orlando pirates beat the arl ahly that kaizer chiefs been asking for 🤭 #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/VPPFSbKCVU — Baki wa lepantsula. (@REALBUCKS1) April 11, 2021

I really hope Zinnbauer is learning something today with this game,he stopped playing that false no9 and suddenly the goals are pouring — Ben Modiko (@ModikoBen) April 11, 2021

Josef Zinnbauer on the brink of qualifying Pirates for the quarter finals of #CCC ... — Mkhacani MABASA (@MkhacaniSnr) April 11, 2021

To my kaizer chiefs fans jus ask for orlando pirates instead of al-ahly because they are the bottom 🤭 #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/FMFXbXzG3Q — Baki wa lepantsula. (@REALBUCKS1) April 11, 2021

Every time Orlando Pirates wins they never trend. it's either Chiefs people are too forward & tshatsharag, Pirates people are not on twitter or maybe Pirates only have 10 supporters. — Bongz (@Gagashe_) April 11, 2021

Man United win ✅

Real Madrid win✅

Pirates win✅



Great football weekend 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 — Rated Capturer 📷💯 (@PraiseMagidi) April 11, 2021

Not Orlando Pirates fans celebrating a win against a fake Al Ahly😭 — CAFCL Quarter Finalist - Kaizer Chiefs.💛🔥✌️ (@GuyKhosi) April 11, 2021

To be honest I love watching Orlando Pirates and Kaizer chiefs flourish on CAF... — Dr Maheya (@johny_theblessd) April 11, 2021

The only Team that represent South Africa is Kaizer chiefs the rest... Represent Bafana bafana... pic.twitter.com/5XeOUakiTZ — Chiefs 1-0 Pirates (@BleasingsZA) April 11, 2021

I've never seen this Mako,he is the most improved player under Zinnbauer,there is also hotto,but Mako just exploded after getting some Bundesliga coaching — Shamase (@uNdu_Mk) April 11, 2021

Zinnbauer mustn't mess with todays starting 11 — Ruly (@UnRuly20) April 11, 2021

JZ may not be playing pretiest football, but the man is PURE STRATEGIST!... 100% Results orientated!.. i am happy to have him at Pirates. — Kananelo (@Kananelo_Malefe) April 11, 2021

JZ credit? Wow that’s a first — The Chelsea & Pirates Way (@kh0motso) April 11, 2021

JZ is the BEST Pirates ever had. — Broadcasting Solutions (@Owen01Ndlovu) April 11, 2021

Well done kaizer chiefs well done,let me ask which cup did pirates play for?is it Mandela cup or Cryril cup?ather teams play for championship mos. — George chaoke nyamane (@ChaokeGeorge) April 11, 2021