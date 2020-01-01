Caf Super Cup: South Africa’s Gomes to officiate Zamalek-Esperance clash

The two South African referees will be in charge of the clash between the two continental champions

South African Premier Soccer League ( ) referee Victor Gomes will officiate the Caf Super Cup match involving Esperance de Tunis and .

The encounter will be played on Friday at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium in Al Rayyan, and he will be assisted by another PSL official Zakhele Siwela.

Siwela will be the first assistant referee whilst Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane will serve as the second assistant referee and Maguette Ndiaye of will be the fourth official.

“ ’s Victor Gomes has been appointed to officiate in the much-anticipated, top of the table 2020 Caf Super Cup clash between Espérance de Tunis from , the 2018/19 Caf winners, and Zamalek from , the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup winners,” reads a statement from Caf.

“The clash will be played on Valentines' Day – Friday, 14 February at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium in Al Rayyan, .

“Gomes will be assisted by compatriot Zakhele Siwela as the first Assistant Referee, Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho as the second Assistant Referee as well as Senegal’s Maguette Ndiaye as the Fourth Official.”

The Tunisian giants overcame 's in the Caf Champions League final last year while the White Knights downed RS Berkane to lift the Caf Confederation Cup title.

This year’s Caf Super Cup will be the 28th edition and it will be staged in Qatar for the second season in a row following a three-year agreement with Caf.