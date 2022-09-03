The Moroccan giants are the winners of the continental inter-club competitions in the 2021/22 season

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the venue for the 2022 Caf Super Cup between RS Berkane and Wydad Casablanca.

The match – pitting the Moroccan sides - will be played on September 10 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

"Rabat, the city that hosted the successful Women's Africa Cup of Nations, will host the 2022 edition of the Super Cup on Saturday, September 10, 2022," Caf announced.

"The Super Cup final 2022 will be played by two Moroccan clubs, Wydad Athletic Club – winners of the Champions League; and RS Berkane, the Confederation Cup champions winners."

It will be Wydad’s fourth final and they will go level with city rivals Raja Casablanca for the most Super Cup final appearances for a Moroccan team.

Meanwhile, no country has had more different clubs reach the Super Cup final than Morocco (six). In addition to Wydad Casablanca, Raja Casablanca, RS Berkane, and Maghreb FEZ, they have also had FAR Rabat and FUS Rabat end as runners-up.

The Egyptian capital, Cairo, has hosted the final on six occasions – more than any other city and is followed by Casablanca and Doha, which have each played host three times.

The first occasion when two teams from the same country met in the Super Cup final was on January 16, 1994, at Soccer City in Johannesburg, South Africa, in what was officially the second edition of the trophy, when Egyptian arch-rivals Zamalek SC and Al Ahly played against each other.

Zamalek, the 1993 African Club of Champions Club winners, defeated their Cairo rivals Al Ahly - the 1993 African Cup Winners' Cup champions, 1-0. Ayman Mansour scored the game’s only goal in the 86th minute for Zamalek to emerge as winners.