Caf Super Cup: Mosimane says 'no excuses' as Al Ahly eye title vs Raja Casablanca

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane stated the Red Devils can win the Caf Super Cup against Raja Casablanca, warning there are no excuses.



Having won this year’s Caf Champions League, the Egyptians are in line to win the title for the second time at a bounce, albeit, they must negotiate their way past the Moroccans.



Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s showdown billed for the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, the South African tactician lamented his team’s inability to prepare well as some of his key players took part in the just-concluded Fifa Arab Cup.



Regardless, the 57-year-old is positive about his men’s ability to get the job done while expecting fans in Qatar to support Al Ahly.



“When we play in Qatar, we have the advantage of our fans’ support. I hope they come in numbers [on Wednesday] and believe in us as they did in the Fifa Club World Cup here,” Mosimane told the media per Caf website.



“I had nine key players away in the Fifa Arab Cup and they just joined the team. That’s why we did not prepare in the most suitable way, but there are no excuses. My players can deal with this situation.



“Nobody cares about the preparations; our supporters only want us to play and win whatever the circumstances are.



“We are a good team, and my players should be confident of that.



“When you are the coach of a team like Al Ahly you cannot complain of the pressure. We have to remain focused, humble and professional and do our best to win.



“We want to win the Super Cup for the second successive time. It is going to be a tough game as it was in the last edition.”



For Raja, they emerged as winners of the Caf Confederation Cup after a 2-1 victory over JS Kabylie.

First-half goals from Soufiane Rahimi and Ben Malango Ngita were enough for the Green Eagles to emerge as winners inside Cotonou’s Stade de l'Amitie, while Zakaria Boulahia pulled one back for the Lions of Djurdjura.

Although they played the last 27 minutes with a man less following the dismissal of Omar Arjoune for dangerous play, Lassaad Chabbi’s men held their nerve to win the competition for the second time in their history.

Al Ahly are the most successful team in the Caf Super Cup after winning on seven occasions.