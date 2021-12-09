Caf Super Cup: Date for Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca confirmed for Qatar

The Confederation of African Football disclosed the 2021 Caf Super Cup will be hosted in Doha, Qatar on December 22, 2021.

The football ruling body took the decision on Wednesday, although the venue and kick-off time of the cracker is yet to be known.

“The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) today announced that the 2021 TotalEnergies Caf Super Cup will be hosted in Doha, Qatar on 22 December 2021,” a statement from Caf website read.

“Al Ahly (Egypt), winners of the 2020-21 TotalEnergies Caf Champions League will face Raja (Morocco), winners of the 2020-21 TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup in the annual playoff on the TotalEnergies Caf Super Cup title”

Al Ahly won the Caf Champions League crown for the 10th time after securing a 3-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the final on July 17 at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco.

Goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha and Amr El Solia inspired the Egyptian giants to a well-deserved win over their South African opponents, who were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Happy Mashiane in the 45th minute.

Aside from the record-extending feat, they will represent Africa in this year’s Fifa Club World Cup billed for Qatar.

For Raja Casablanca, they emerged as winners of the Caf Confederation Cup after a 2-1 victory over JS Kabylie.

First-half goals from Soufiane Rahimi and Ben Malango Ngita were enough for the Green Eagles to emerge as winners inside Cotonou’s Stade de l'Amitie, while Zakaria Boulahia pulled one back for the Lions of Djurdjura.

Although they played the last 27 minutes with a man less following the dismissal of Omar Arjoune for dangerous play, Lassaad Chabbi’s men held their nerve to win the competition for the second time in their history.

The Moroccans went into the game with low morale – having failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions. However, they reigned supreme thanks to a commanding showing in the first 45 minutes.

Al Ahly are the most successful team in the annual showdown after winning it seven times.

They are the defending champions following a 2-0 triumph over RS Berkane.