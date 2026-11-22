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CAF president Patrice Motsepe has officially declared Africa’s backing for Gianni Infantino as he seeks re-election as the head of world football's governing body. The endorsement comes at a pivotal moment, coinciding with a significant increase in financial grants aimed at developing the sport across the continent.

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African continent unites behind Infantino

The race for the FIFA presidency has seen a major development as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) formally threw its weight behind incumbent Gianni Infantino. During the organization’s Ordinary General Assembly held in Abuja, Nigeria, CAF president Patrice Motsepe made it clear that the Swiss-Italian administrator remains the preferred choice for the continent’s 54 member associations.

Motsepe’s endorsement was rooted in the collaborative relationship established during his tenure, emphasizing that the continent has seen tangible commitment from the current FIFA leadership. Addressing the assembly, the South African billionaire highlighted the trust that has been built over the years. “I have experienced over the last five years [as CAF president] his deep commitment. Gianni, you have our support among the 54 member associations of CAF,” Motsepe stated, as reported by Sowetan.

This backing is particularly significant given the sheer number of votes Africa commands within the FIFA congress. With all 54 nations expected to follow the confederation's lead, Infantino's path to a new term looks increasingly secure. The sentiment in Abuja reflected a desire for continuity and stability, with African football leaders seemingly convinced that the current administration understands the unique challenges and opportunities present across the various regions of the continent.

Financial windfall promised for member associations

While the political endorsement took center stage, the news of a massive financial boost further sweetened the deal for African federations. Infantino used the platform to reiterate a plan that will see a dramatic increase in the grants provided to member associations. Under the new FIFA Forward 4.0 program, the current allocation of $8 million over a four-year cycle is set to be more than tripled.

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The proposed figures are staggering, with each association potentially receiving $25 million to fund their local operations and development projects. Infantino was quick to point out the trajectory of growth since he first took office a decade ago. “When I was first elected [in 2016], each federation was receiving from FIFA $250,000 a year, or $1 million every four years for football development,” the FIFA president noted during his address to the delegates in Nigeria.

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He continued by emphasizing that this capital belongs to the federations themselves to improve the landscape of the sport. “Now, 10 years later, you will receive $25 million to invest in football development. And we will work to make it even more than that. Because you deserve it. Because your youth deserve it. FIFA’s money is your money, and you invest it in infrastructure, in development and in opportunities. We believe in Africa, because we love Africa, because we are Africa,” Infantino added, sparking widespread applause from the gathered football officials.

Global momentum builds for the incumbent

The timing of these financial reforms is strategically notable, as the new funding structure is scheduled to become effective in January 2027. This date falls just three months before the official FIFA presidential elections are held in Morocco. While the plan was initially discussed in October, it is expected to receive formal ratification during a FIFA Council meeting scheduled for next month.

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Africa is not the only region lining up behind the current president. Just a day prior to the CAF announcement, the South American confederation, CONMEBOL, reaffirmed its own unanimous support for Infantino’s candidacy. With all 10 South American member associations already on board, the momentum appears to be swinging heavily in one direction. The combination of CAF and CONMEBOL alone provides a massive foundation of support that any rival candidate would find difficult to overcome in a global vote.

Infantino concluded his visit to Nigeria by reaffirming his personal tie to the continent’s footballing future. He promised to remain a "trusted partner" and a "trusted brother" to help realize the aspirations of young players across Africa. “You will always find in me and in FIFA a trusted partner, a trusted brother, to make sure that the dreams that we all have, the dreams that these children have in Abuja, in Cape Town, in Cairo, everywhere in Africa, can become reality,” he said. As the election in Morocco approaches, the incumbent's vision for a well-funded, Africa-centric development plan seems to have struck the right chord with the continent's decision-makers.