Caf opens disciplinary proceedings against Gor Mahia's Muguna and Oluoch after Caf Confederation Cup controversy

The African body has given K’Ogalo five days to give their side of the story before a decision is taken on their behaviour

Confederation of African Football has confirmed they have opened disciplinary proceedings against two Gor Mahia players following the incident that followed after their match against Napsa Stars in a Confederation Cup fixture.

The Kenyan champions were eliminated from the competition by the Zambian Pensioners after a 2-2 draw in the return leg staged at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka as Napsa had won the first leg played in Nairobi 1-0.

However, after the 2-2 draw in Lusaka, Gor Mahia's players proceeded toward the referee after he awarded the home team a penalty in the 94th minute which was converted by veteran striker Emannuel Mayuka.

Caf has confirmed in a letter signed by Raymond Hack, the chairman of the Caf disciplinary committee, they have opened investigations into the incidents which happened after the match and singled out two Gor Mahia players – keeper Boniface Oluoch and captain Kenneth Muguna – as the ones to be questioned.

“The officials of the above-mentioned match [Napsa Stars vs Gor Mahia] have indicated in their report that: “After the match Gor Mahia players No. 29 – [Oluoch Otieno Boniface] and No. 10 [Mugambi Muguna Kenneth] attacked us and used abusive language against us,” read the letter from Caf obtained by Goal.

“Caf has decided to implement the provisions of the Disciplinary Code in terms of article 11 and to open an investigation allowing your affiliated players to respond to the reported incident.

“Therefore, the club is required to provide us with its comments within five days namely March 5, 2021, by the latest, after which the matter will be admitted to the Caf disciplinary board.”

After the incident in Zambia, Gor Mahia through their secretary-general Sam Ochola defended their players from the scenes which followed after the match, insisting they will take legal redress to address the matter.

“On the reported possible ban by Caf for skirmishes mentioned, we are alert and will pursue all the legal avenues to address the matter that arose, since it was not our fault,” Ochola said in the statement obtained by Goal.

“We didn’t just walk away from all these happenings, we sat down together with Zambia federation, our federation’s representative, head of our delegation, [myself], and all other stakeholders and we deliberated on the matter.

“We hope nothing punitive would befall our team on this.”

Gor Mahia have already shifted their focus to the FKF Premier League where they lost their last match 2-1 against Nzoia Sugar on Saturday.