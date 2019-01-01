Caf nomination will motivate Mamelodi Sundowns star Zwane – Masilela

The former Masandawana midfielder has backed Zwane, Tau and Onyango to clinch Caf accolades

With news trio Themba Zwane, Denis Onyango and former player Percy Tau have been nominated for major Caf awards, former winger Joel Masilela has backed the players to win.

‘Mshishi’ is nominated for the Interclubs Player of the Year Award, Onyango got the nod for the Interclubs Player of the Year and Player of the Year whilst ’s Tau has a chance to win the Player of the Year accolade.

The Brazilians managed to finish in the semi-finals of the Caf last season but Zwane and Tau were instrumental for whilst the big keeper has been shining for .

“I think it’s a good thing for those players to get the nominations more especially Mshishi (Zwane). He has worked very hard for both Sundowns and the national team,” Masilela told Goal.

“He is doing well despite the fact that he has injury issues. It’s a good motivation for him. He has been carrying Sundowns on his shoulders and it's no fluke to get this nomination.

“Onyango has always been a contender for the top ward, he is getting better as a keeper and everyone is challenging him for the award. He is proving himself in the continent and at club level and he's adding value at Sundowns.

“He is one of the most dedicated goalkeepers in the continent and it would be [good] to see him win it. He won it a few seasons ago and it’s great to see the players are getting the recognition.”

Coming to Tau, the retired winger has praised the Witbank-born star, saying he is carrying the nation’s flag in Europe.

“He is a contender for a top award in Africa and I wish he can win it because he is doing very well in Europe. The nominations show he is a dedicated payer,” added Masilela.

“Percy did well for Sundowns and there is no doubt his gap was evident at Sundowns. He is now shining for Brugge and we all know what he did for his previous club.

"He played against the big teams such as and PSG (Paris St. Germain), he is really working hard to raise our profile as a country. I’m sure he will be happy to win this one.”

On the other hand, the former Premier Soccer League ( ) winner has expressed his delight after Masandawana reached the final of the Telkom Knockout Cup.

“I would welcome anyone in the final because these are two big teams. Both and are playing good football and we cannot undermine any [of them],” continued the legend.

“We are in the final already and we will see who comes through. Middendorp has changed how Chiefs play and they have confidence now, but it will be very interesting in the final.

“Their football and results are good for the brand, let’s be honest. Honestly speaking, I would be happy to see Sundowns playing Chiefs in the final – the big guns to settle the score and fight for the trophy.”

Meanwhile, coach Pitso Mosimane is set to lead his men to continental glory when they get their group stage assignments underway against Petro Luanda on November 30 at home.