Caf Interclub competitions: Plateau United and Kwara United crash out

Plateau United and Kwara United have crashed out of the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup respectively following defeats on Saturday.

Plateau lose to Esperance

Wydad subdue Kwara United

Both crash out on away goals

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria Professional Football League teams ended up on the losing side in the continent despite winning at home in the first leg. In the Caf Champions League, Plateau lost 1-0 to Esperance at the Stade Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis. With the match looking to end 0-0, Egyptian referee Ibrahim Nour El-Din awarded a penalty to the hosts seven minutes from full time following an infringement in the Peace Boys’ vital area. Ben Romdhane took the ensuing kick which he dispatched past goalkeeper Suraj Aiyeleso. Scores tied 2-2 on aggregate, however, the Tunisians progressed to the group stage on away goals.

The story was not different in the Caf Confederation Cup as Kwara United lost 2-0 to reigning champions RS Berkane. Still hurt by their 3-1 loss to the Harmony Boys in Lagos, the Moroccans started the game like a house on fire to take a 17th-minute lead courtesy of Djibril Ouattara. Charki El Bahri doubled the hosts’ lead in the 54th minute. Notwithstanding a late rally by Kwara inside Stade Municipal de Berkane, they were unable to reduce their deficit – thus, crumbling on away goals.

WHAT ELSE? NPFL kings Rivers United take a slim 2-1 lead to Morocco where they would be hoping to send Wydad AC packing before their home fans on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria have one team left in the Caf Confederation Cup and one team in the Caf Champions League pending the outcome of their second round, second-leg fixture against Wydad.

THE VERDICT: Nigerians feel Plateau United were robbed in Tunis following a refereeing blunder by Nour El-Din.

DID YOU KNOW? Enyimba are the only team from Nigeria to have won the Caf Champions League. The People’s Elephants achieved this feat for the first time in 2003.

WHAT NEXT FOR NPFL TEAMS? Kwara United will now shift their focus on the yet-to-resume Nigeria topflight while Plateau United – who have demoted to the Caf Confederations Cup – will know their play-off opponents in the coming weeks.