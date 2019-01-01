Caf dismiss Amr Fahmy for accusing boss of corruption

Egypt's Amr Fahmy dismissed after accusing Caf boss Ahmad Ahmad of bribery, sexual harassment and and misuse of finances

African football authority Confederation of African Football (Caf) has reportedly fired a senior official after he allegedly made corruption accusations against its president Ahmad Ahmad.

General Secretary Amr Fahmy is reported to have accused Ahmad of bribes, sexual harassment and misuse of the organisation's finances.

According to Reuters, Fahmy sent a document to FIFA investigations committee and accused Ahmad of ordering his secretary-general to pay bribes amounting to $20,000 (£15,256) into the accounts of African football association presidents, which included Cape Verde and .

The document also accused the former Madagascar Minister of Fisheries of costing Caf an extra $830,000 (£634,041) by ordering equipment through a French intermediary company - Tactical Steel.

He is alleged to have also unnecessarily spent more than $400,000 (£305640) of the organisation's money on cars in and Madagascar, perpetuating accusations that he has used Caf's funds for illicit gains.

Caf has since confirmed his dismissal but declined to give more details about the reason behind it.

"The Confederation of African Football executive committee took the decision on 11 April to revoke (the position) of Amr Fahmy, the secretary general," Nathalie Rabe, Caf's head of communications," told Reuters.

"This was a decision taken by the executive committee and I don't know about the allegations.

“There’s no explanation. It’s the Executive Committee decision."

Ahmad, who also doubles up as Fifa vice-president, has been plagued by corruption scandals.These scandals have led to the indictment and jailing of numerous senior football administrators.

Both Ahmad and Fifa are yet to comment on the recent developments.