Caf Confederation Cup: Zanaco held at home by RS Berkane

The Zambians remain winless in this group campaign after sharing the spoils for the second straight match

Zanaco drew their second match of the Caf Confederation Cup Group B following a 1-1 draw with visiting RS Berkane at National Heroes Stadium on Sunday.

After another 1-1 stalemate away at Daring Club Motema Pembe seven days earlier, Zanaco settled for a point again but this time at home and they are now third-placed in the pool.

The Zambians had to come from behind to scrap a point against Berkane who still lead Group B despite Motema Pembe beating Esae 2-0 in the other match of this group on the same afternoon.

Berkane went ahead through Burkinabe forward Djibril Cheick Ouattara 15 minutes into the match before Charles Zulu hit back for the Zambians 10 minutes later.

After the start of the match did not produce a dangerous moment, Outtara rose high to head in a cross from Ismail Mokadem to put the visitors ahead.

Again, both teams did not pose much threat to each other after Outtara’s goal but Zulu levelled terms after connecting with his head onto Guily Manziba’s cross.

Zulu almost made another impact towards half time but his cross was headed just wide by Rodgers Kola.

In the second half, Zulu continued to be a big threat to the Berkane defence as he forced a save from goalkeeper Zouhair Laaroubi.

Mohammed Farehane responded for Berkane on 57 minutes but his shot went just wide while Alaeddine Ajaray also closely missed with his right foot a minute later.

Article continues below

Ouattara nearly grabbed a brace in the 65th minute but headed over from close range.

Both teams appeared to rely on high balls and it was another headed effort but this time Zanaco’s Cameroonian midfielder Moussa Souleymanou narrowly missed the target on 72 minutes.

Yet another header by Zulu was blocked four minutes to full time off a corner kick. Both sides could not breach each other and then settled for a draw.