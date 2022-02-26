Protests could mar the Caf Confederation Cup game between Orlando Pirates and Royal Leopards at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Sunday as United eSwatini Diaspora (UED) condemns 'social events' in their country.

The hosts moved the game from Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini - which did not meet the Caf standards - to Mbombela Stadium and now political unrests in the Southern African country could influence the game's programme.

"United Eswatini Diaspora has through the various press noted that a match is scheduled between Orlando Pirates and Royal Leopards from the Kingdom of Eswatini on Sunday 27th February 2022 in Mbombela," a statement read as published by KickOff.

"As a movement, we would firstly like to acknowledge the support that Orlando Pirates have given to Eswatini in the past.

"The Kingdom of Eswatini, under the rule of the last absolute monarch is currently mourning over the loss of lives at the brutal hands of the Royal Eswatini Police under King Mswati’s rule and order.

"It is precisely this that UED, a progressive movement for the liberation of Emaswati, condemns in all possible ways, any sort of social events at this critical and sad time in the country.

"Royal Leopards are a team of a police hit squad that is responsible for the death of over 100 Emaswati civilians in the past six months.

"They have arrested over 700 and caused amputations and destruction of limbs of our fellow citizens.

"We are informing Orlando Pirates that they must know and understand exactly whom they are playing against, which is King Mswati’s killing machine.

"We urge fellow South Africans to visit our website to see the mayhem and destruction caused by these murderous hit squads masquerading as a football team.

"Lastly, as a present to the mourning Emaswati, we implore Orlando Pirates to inflict the heaviest defeat against these criminals called Royal Leopards.

"A defeat of Royal Leopards will help save the Emaswati people’s taxes because it would mean the Royal mercenaries do not progress further in the tournament.

"We appeal to Orlando Pirates conscience that they stand with Emaswati who are yearning for liberation from oppression and dictatorship from the system of governance in the Kingdom of Eswatini."

The Soweto giants will be looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat they suffered in the hands of Al Ittihad in the second group game. They had opened the pool campaign with a 2-0 win over JS Saoura.