Caf Confederation Cup: TS Galaxy vs CNaPS Sport - Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Rockets will be hoping to continue to impress in the continental tournament when they host an experienced CNaPS side

TS Galaxy will battle with CNaPS Sport in the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup first-round first-leg clash at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday.

The Rockets reached this stage after defeating Seychelles side Saint Louis Suns United 2-0 on aggregate in the preliminary round.

The tournament debutants will now take on a team which is more experienced when it comes to Caf club competitions.

Former Malagasy champions CNaPS were not in action in the preliminary round as they were given a bye.

Game TS Galaxy VS CNaPS Sport Date Sunday, September 15 Time 15:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will not be televised live in .

Online Streaming TV Channel N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Galaxy head coach Dan Malesela will be looking to ensure his side secures a home victory without conceding a goal.

The Rockets will be boosted by the return of Botswana international Thero Setsile, who missed the team's match against the Nedbank Ke Yona Team last weekend as he was on national duty.

The left-footed winger scored the only goal of the game as the National First Division (NFD) side overcame Saint Louis in the second-leg clash in Victoria.





CNaPS head coach Patrick Andriambololona will be keen to ensure his side grabs away goals while avoiding a defeat in the process.



The tactician will look to the experienced duo of Jean Dieu-Donné Randrianasolo and Ando Rakotondrazaka, who are Madagascar national team players.

Goalkeeper Randrianasolo was part of the Barea squad at the 2019 (Afcon) finals, while defender Rakotondrazaka netted for CNaPS against Zimbabwe's in last season's Caf .

Match Preview

Galaxy are undefeated in their last two home matches across all competitions including their 1-0 win over Saint Louis in the first-leg encounter.

However, the Mpumalanga-based side has tasted only one win in their last five home games and they will be keen to improve their record.



While CNaPS are winless in their last six away matches in Caf competitions having registered five defeats and one draw.

They succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to FC Platinum in Zvishavane in their last away continental game which was a Champions League clash.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Galaxy and CNaPS.