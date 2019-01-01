Caf Confederation Cup: TS Galaxy 'declare war' on Enyimba FC

The South African lower league side is looking to overturn a 2-0 defeat suffered in the reverse fixture

TS Galaxy captain Ludwe Mpakumpaku has declared war on ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup play-off second leg match at Mbombela Stadium.

After suffering a 2-0 first-leg defeat, TS Galaxy are keen to surprise the visitors in what could be a tall order for them.

The South African National First Division side have already punched above their weight in the competition, reaching the play-off phase after eliminating St Louis Suns United of Seychelles and Madagascan side CNaPS Sport in the earlier rounds.

They now face former African champions Enyimba as they seek to advance to the group stage of Africa's second-tier continental club competition.

“We need to approach the game like men going to war! We know that we are on the back foot and that requires us to go out there and get goals,” Mpakumpaku told Cafonline.

“The match will be a great test of character and the only way for us to win the psychological battle is to get an early goal because that would put them under pressure and give us the confidence to go at them even more.”

Enyimba arrived in with looking to defend their advantage from the first leg.