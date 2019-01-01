TS Galaxy clinch Nedbank Cup Ke Yona Challenge ahead of CNaPS Sport clash

Goals from Samukelo Shangase and Sanele Barns handed the Rockets the victory, while Thulani Cele grabbed Ke Yona Team's consolation goal

TS Galaxy clinched the 2019 Nedbank Ke Yona Challenge after defeating Ke Yona Team 2-1 at the Kameelrivier Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockets went into the encounter as clear favourites having won last season's Nedbank Cup after stunning in the final.

The National First Division (NFD) side took a team which was selected by local football legends Doctor Khumalo, Jerry Sikhosana and Khabo Zondo.

Galaxy dominated the match from the start and they managed to grab an early goal with the Ke Yona Team defence exposed.

Samukelo Shangase scored with a curling effort after cutting inside from the right flank to make it 1-0 to Galaxy.

The momentum was the Rockets and they were soon 2-0 up after a good move by Dan Malesela's men in the 11th minute.

Sanele Barns beat the offside trap and headed home following a great cross from the right with the Ke Yona Team's defence caught ball watching.

Khumalo and his colleagues then made an early change as Aphiwe Maliwa was introduced as Ke Yona Team looked to pull one back.

However, Galaxy held onto their lead and they were 2-0 up at the interval.

Ke Yona Team came back rejuvenated following their half-time team talk with Khumalo, Sikhosana and Zondo.

The visitors did find the back of the net with 19 minutes left on the clock after the home side's defence was exposed.

Thulani Cele burst in the box before firing past Galaxy captain and goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku to make it 2-1.

Ke Yona Team then pushed for a late equalizing goal, but Galaxy stood firm at the back and ultimately, the hosts emerged 2-1 winners on the day.

Galaxy will now turn their attention to the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup where they are scheduled to face Madagascan side CNaPs Sport.

The first-round first-leg match is set to be played on Sunday, September 15.