Caf Confederation Cup: Simba SC to enjoy support of 60,000 fans vs Orlando Pirates

Tanzania Premier League champions Simba SC will be allowed to have up to 60,000 fans attend their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final against Orlando Pirates.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host the Premier Soccer League side on April 17 in the first leg of their tie and, according to Mwanaspoti, they will have support from their fans who will fill the 60,000-capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"Simba have been allowed to have 60,000 fans for their match against Orlando Pirates," the publication quoted a source from the country’s FA, the Tanzania Football Federation, who said Caf has approved Simba's request.

During their group match against USGN, which the Tanzanian giants won by a margin of 4-0 on April 3, 35,000 fans were allowed entry into the sporting facility situated in the coastal city.

Meanwhile, former Simba striker Bakari Kigodeko has pinpointed what the club must do in order to get a victory against the Soweto giants.

"Simba will have to play with the highest level of discipline because, without discipline, they will not go far," Kigodeko said. "Their top stars should also rise to be counted."

Recently, Wekundu wa Msimbazi coach Pablo Franco discussed what they have to do in order to see off the Sea Robbers in the two-legged contest.

"Probably, at this stage, we are not going to have as many chances as before, and in the first game, we need to get that good result if we want to have options," the Spaniard said.

"Of course, in the return game, we will need to improve our performance and we will need to be much more reliable and competitive because in this competition it is not possible to go to the away field - facing such a good team – without being competitive enough and not having the right mentality.

"If we are capable of getting that both at home and away, I am sure we will have our chances."

As Simba will battle Pirates in the first quarter-final, Al-Ittihad of Libya will face their local rivals Al Ahli Tripoli in the second quarter-final.

Pyramids FC of Egypt were handed African giants Tout Puissant Mazembe of DR Congo while another Egypt side, Al Masry, will battle RS Berkane of Morocco in the third and fourth quarter-finals, respectively.