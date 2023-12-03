Caf Confederation Cup: Sekhukhune United do what Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United failed to do with Diables Noirs win

Sekhukhune United claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Diables Noirs in Sunday night's Caf Confederation Cup Group D game.

Babina Noko registered maiden group stage win

Cardoso netted what proved to be the winner

Downs and SuperSport failed to win in Caf

WHAT HAPPENED?: The crowd inside the New Peter Mokaba Stadium where left stunned when Diables broke the deadlock in the 27th minute.

Alves Ngakosso's sublime long-range strike caught Badra Ali Sangare off his goalline and the ball sailed into the back of the net.

However, the lead only lasted for three minutes as the hard-working Tashreeq Morris set up Kamohelo Sithole who fired home to level matters

The winning goal was netted by Daniel Cardoso, who showed why he was a striker at Orlando Pirates's feeder club, Yebo Yes United, scoring with a top-class volley in the 44th minute.

ALL EYES ON: Cardoso showed his quality on the ball, leadership skills and experience throughout the match with Sekhukhune forced to come from behind to secure the victory.

A member of the Kaizer Chiefs squad that reached the 2021 Caf Champions League final, scored the goal which earned Babina Noko a much-needed three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sekhukhune become the only South African club to register a win in Caf Inter-club competitions this weekend.

SuperSport United succumbed to a disappointing 2-0 loss to Algeria's USM Alger in the Confederation Cup on Sunday - a day after their Tshwane rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns had suffered a 1-0 loss to TP Mazembe in the Caf Champions League.

Babina Noko are now placed third on the Group D standings after securing their first win in the group stages with two matches played thus far in Africa's secondary club tournament.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SEKHUKHUNE UNITED?: Coach Lehlohonolo Seema will be hoping this victory sparks a winning run for his side having struggled in the PSL this season.

The Limpopo side is currently placed 13th in the league standings - four points above the relegation zone and they are scheduled to face Chippa United on Wednesday.