Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates will lose to Enyimba, according to Goal readers

The Buccaneers should forget about defeating Fatai Osho’s men on Wednesday night if the votes by Goal readers is anything to go by

Orlando Pirates will end up on the losing side when they face Enyimba in Wednesday’s Caf Confederation Cup showdown, according to Goal readers.

In what promises to be an exciting encounter at the Enyimba International Stadium, the Buccaneers must avoid defeat to secure their place in the quarter-final.

For the Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, anything short of victory would see them crash out of the competition.

As football fans await the titanic clash, we asked our readers where the pendulum would swing at the end of 90 minutes.

Where will the pendulum swing tonight in Aba - @EnyimbaFC or @orlandopirates? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) April 28, 2021

In a poll conducted on Goal Africa Twitter handle, a massive 72.6 percent of total votes cast believe the People’s Elephants - who have won Africa’s premier club competition two times – will pick up all points at stake against Josef Zinnbauer’s men.

For the Premier Soccer League giants, they are massive underdogs to emerge victorious as the majority of fans feel they will suffer defeat, as reflected in the 21.2 percent of votes cast in their favour.

Only 6.1% are of the opinion that the encounter would end on a no winner, no vanquished note in Aba.

Meanwhile, Enyimba striker Tosin Omoyele acknowledges the threat Josef Zinnbauer’s team could pose, while stating that his team must avoid being wasteful in front of goal.

“The game against Orlando Pirates is a very massive one for us and we are all prepared and fired up to make Nigerians proud by getting the much-needed victory,” Omoyele told Goal.

Article continues below

“It will definitely be a tough encounter no doubt, but we are very confident about our chances and we are hoping to get a positive result.

“Unlike in our previous matches, this one is very crucial, and we must convert all the chances that come our way to make the job easier for us.

“The South Africans are not pushovers. They are also a very solid team, but today will be our day."



In the first leg played at the Orlando Stadium, goals from Deon Kavendji and Tshegofatso Mabasa gave Orlando Pirates a 2-1 victory with Austin Oladapo getting the Nigerians' only strike.